2-Year Medical Student Stabbed To Death In Patiala Paying Guest Accommodation; Police Launch Probe | file pic [Representative Image]

Patiala: A second-year medical student was allegedly stabbed to death by an unidentified assailant inside his paying guest accommodation in the New Lal Bagh area here on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Kamal Mittal, a resident of Bareta in Mansa district, who was pursuing his studies at the Government Medical College, Patiala.

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According to the police, the matter came to light late in the evening when the victim's acquaintances visited the PG after he failed to respond to multiple phone calls throughout the day. Upon entering the room, they found Mittal's blood-soaked body.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was stabbed three to four times in the neck, leading to his death on the spot.

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Police said a suspect has been spotted on a nearby CCTV camera fleeing the locality with bloodstains on his clothes.

Teams from the Civil Lines Police Station and New Officer Colony Police Post, along with forensic experts and senior police officials, including the DSP, visited the spot to collect evidence.

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"Around four students were residing as PGs in the building. We are tracing all of them for questioning. The victim's family has been informed, and they reached Patiala on Monday evening," a senior police official said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the law and further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder and nab the culprit, police added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)