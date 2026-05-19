Medical Stores To Remain Shut Down On May 20, Hospital Stores Exempted From Nationwide Strike | AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical stores across Madhya Pradesh will remain closed on May 20 as chemists and druggists have called for a statewide strike against online sale of medicines.

In Bhopal alone, more than 3k medical stores are expected to remain shut.

Notably, more than 12 lakh chemists and drug distributors across India are observing a nationwide strike on May 20 against unregulated online medicine sales and heavy discounting by e-pharmacies.

Reason

The strike, called by AIOCD, raises concerns over fake medicines, AI-generated fake prescriptions and lack of proper prescription checks on online platforms.

Bhopal Chemists Association president Jitendra Dhakad said all retail and wholesale medicine traders in the district will support the bandh and keep their shops closed on Tuesday.

The association said the issue is directly related to public health. It raised concerns over the quality and monitoring of medicines being sold online and delivered to homes.

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Dhakad said online medicine trade could increase the risk of fake, expired and incorrect medicines reaching patients, which may endanger lives.

The association has appealed to people to purchase their regular medicines before May 20 to avoid inconvenience during the strike.

However, medical stores operating inside hospitals have been exempted from the bandh to ensure patients do not face any problems.

Strict control on online sale of medicines

Ban on heavy discounts offered by corporate companies

Action against fake and unmonitored medicines

450 shops to remain closed on May 20

More than 450 medical stores in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district will remain closed on May 20 during a one-day strike against online medicine sales.

The protest has been called by the District Chemists Association, which claims e-pharmacies are selling medicines without proper monitoring, raising concerns over fake and poor-quality drugs.

However, Jan Aushadhi Kendras and medical stores inside nursing homes will remain open for emergencies.