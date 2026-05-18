450 Medical Shops To Remain Shut In Khandwa On May 20, Protest Against The Alleged Illegal Operation Of E-Pharmacies

450 Medical Shops To Remain Shut In Khandwa On May 20 | FP photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): More than 450 wholesale and retail medical stores across Khandwa district will remain closed on May 20 in protest against the alleged illegal operation of e-pharmacies. The one-day strike has been called by the District Chemists Association and has received support from medical shop owners across the district. However, government-run Jan Aushadhi Kendras and medical facilities attached to nursing homes will continue to function to meet the emergency requirements of patients.

District Chemists Association president Govardhan Golani said the unchecked growth of online medicine sales poses a serious threat to public health. He alleged that several e-pharmacy platforms are supplying medicines without proper monitoring, increasing the risk of counterfeit, substandard and improperly stored drugs entering the market.

The association stressed that physical prescriptions and pharmacist supervision are essential for safe medicine distribution. According to office-bearers, medicines at retail shops are dispensed only after verifying prescriptions and assessing patient requirements, while online platforms often bypass these safeguards.

The association also expressed concern over the growing trend of people ordering medicines through AI-based platforms and online channels without proper medical advice. It warned that unregulated online sales could increase antibiotic misuse, antimicrobial resistance and illegal circulation of narcotic substances.

Patients requiring regular medicines have been advised to purchase them a day in advance to avoid inconvenience during the shutdown.

Selected medical stores to remain open

Ratlam: The district administration has arranged an uninterrupted medicine supply at selected medical institutions across the district. ADM Dr Shalini Srivastava said several hospitals, nursing homes, Red Cross medical centres and Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras will remain operational to ensure patients do not face inconvenience during the strike. Medicines will remain available in Ratlam city and nearby towns, including Jaora, Sailana, Tal, Alot and Pipaloda.