'1-Hour Screen Time, Age-Appropriate Phones': Karnataka Govt Releases Draft Policy On Responsible Digital Use Among Students | ChatGPT (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has come up with a draft policy for responsible digital use among students, amid growing concerns over screen overuse, technology addiction and cyber risks, emphasising the need for schools to incorporate digital wellness in the curriculum for holistic development.

The draft policy, prepared by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka State Mental Health Authority (KSMHA), in collaboration with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), proposes a multi-pronged approach targeting students, teachers and parents.

This draft policy, shared with the media on Monday, has been released for public feedback and is distinct from the one announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his Budget speech proposing a ban on the use of social media for those under the age of 16 years.

Officials said the goal of the draft policy is to foster digital well-being, emotional regulation and screen-time awareness in schools. The target group includes students from Classes 9-12, teachers and parents.

3 Key Directives

The draft policy outlines three key directives — issuance of state guidelines to schools, structured teacher training programmes for healthy use of technology, and strengthening communication with parents on responsible use of technology.

Among the major recommendations, schools would be required to incorporate digital well-being and social media literacy into the curriculum, including lessons on age-appropriate responsible digital behaviour, online safety, privacy, cyberbullying and balanced screen use.

According to the draft policy, schools would be expected to frame their own digital use policies, including protocols to address cyberbullying, setting age-based limits on recreational screen time — capped at one hour per day outside academic use — and counselling mechanisms for students, along with defining the role of teachers in moderating digital exposure.

It has also proposed the formation of Digital Safety and Wellness Committees in every school, comprising school heads, counsellors, teachers, parents, student representatives and cybercrime police officials to monitor implementation and address digital risks.

It also called for developing age-appropriate phones for children and OS update for device as they grow old. It also suggested framing a special "child plan" for phones with audio-only phones, and stopping data use by 7 pm.

Emphasis has also been laid on encouraging schools to adopt traditional methods of communication instead of direct WhatsApp contact with students, and implement a "diary system" for communication.

The draft policy has also recommended encouraging schools to train teachers and staff to identify early mental health red flags among students, and set up mechanisms to refer such students to mental health professionals through school counsellors, besides creating guidelines for the use of AI in homework and assignments, including checks for plagiarism.

The draft policy highlighted that mental health issues among children have risen sharply in recent years, with excessive technology time and unregulated technology use emerging as key contributors.

Citing Indian studies indicating that nearly 25 per cent of adolescents show signs of internet addiction, with many reporting increased anxiety, sleep disturbances and attention problems, it said there is now an urgent need for teacher and parent training programmes focused on early identification of digital overuse and related mental health concerns, as well as the promotion of healthy, balanced technology habits in both children and adults.

The policy also focuses on monitoring and reporting mechanisms, requiring schools to maintain confidential records of cyberbullying or digital harm cases and ensure timely intervention.

It also emphasised the role of parents in managing children's screen use as being as vital as that of schools, suggesting structured screen-time routines, device-free family time, and increased offline engagement, and facilitating more peer interactions and conversations to reduce dependency on digital devices.

The draft policy is based on consultations held in October 2025 involving Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, government officials, mental health experts, educators, parents and other stakeholders.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)