RBSE Shala Darpan Class 5, 8 Results 2026 Out: Class 5 Pass Percentage At 97.75%; Class 8 At 97.01%

RBSE Shala Darpan Class 5, 8 Results: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) released the Rajasthan Board Class 5 results 2026 and Class 8 results on the official websites of RBSE at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in and rajpsp.nic.in. Students and parents can also view their RBSE 5th class marks and RBSE 8th class marks through these websites as well: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in .

To check the RBSE 5th and 8th board exam results, applicants need to enter the login details in the RBSE result window such as roll number, district name, application number, and school code (NIC-SD or PSP code).

RBSE Shala Darpan Class 5, 8 Results: Overall pass percentage

In the Rajasthan Board 2025-26 exams, 97.75% of students qualified in Class 5, while 97.01% cleared the Class 8 examinations.

RBSE Shala Darpan Class 5, 8 Results: Steps to check the result online

Step 1: Visit the Rajshala Darpan website, rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the webpage and click on "RBSE Class 5 Result 2026" or "RBSE Class 8 Result 2026" links.

Step 3: Enter your roll number.

Step 4: Enter the captcha code shown on the screen.

Step 5: Press the submit button.

Step 6: The screen will display your results.

Step 7: The candidate can download and print the document for future reference.

RBSE Shala Darpan Class 5, 8 Results: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: On your phone, open the message application.

Step 2: Type RESULT and then the necessary information.

Step 3: Forward this message to 5676750 or 56263.

Step 4: Your result will appear as a response on your screen.