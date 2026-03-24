RBSE 10th Result 2026 Out: Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 94.23%

RBSE Class 10th Overall Pass Percentage 2026: The Rajasthan Class 10th results 2026 are announced by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) on the board’s official websites at rajresults.nic.in & rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in today. Students will have to add their roll number in the result login window in order to view their marksheets.

Rajasthan 10th Scorecards 2025: Overall Pass Percentage

This year, the overall pass percentage is 94.23%.

Male - 94.20%

Female - 93.63%

RBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Past 5 Years' Pass Percentage

Pass percentage in the year 2025: 93.60%

Pass percentage in the year 2024: 93.03%

Pass percentage in the year 2023: 90.49%

Pass percentage in the year 2022: 82.89%

Pass percentage in the year 2021: 99.56%

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Website to check the result

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 via SMS

Step 1: On your phone, launch the SMS app.

Step 2: Enter RESULT [space] RAJ10 [space] ROLL NUMBER.

Step 3: Text 56263 or 5676750.

Step 4: Your registered mobile number will receive the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Online

Step 1: Visit rajasthan.gov.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the official websites.

Step 2: Select the link for the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026.

Step 3: Enter the necessary information, including your roll number.

Step 4: The 2026 tenth-grade results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download a copy and store it for later use.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website.

Step 2: Log in or, if you haven't already, make an account.

Step 3: Enter the necessary personal information.

Step 4: Select Rajasthan's Board of Secondary Education.

Step 5: Choose the 2026 Class 10 Result.

Step 6: Enter your login information to view the outcome.

Step 7: The screen will show the outcome.