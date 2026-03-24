RBSE 10th Result 2026 Out: Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 94.23%

RBSE Class 10th Overall Pass Percentage 2026: The Rajasthan Class 10th results 2026 are announced by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) on the board’s official websites at rajresults.nic.in & today. Students will have to add their roll number in the result login window in order to view their marksheets.
Rajasthan 10th Scorecards 2025: Overall Pass Percentage
This year, the overall pass percentage is 94.23%.
Male - 94.20%
Female - 93.63%
RBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Past 5 Years' Pass Percentage
Pass percentage in the year 2025: 93.60%
Pass percentage in the year 2024: 93.03%
Pass percentage in the year 2023: 90.49%
Pass percentage in the year 2022: 82.89%
Pass percentage in the year 2021: 99.56%
RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Website to check the result
rajresults.nic.in
RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 via SMS
Step 1: On your phone, launch the SMS app.
Step 2: Enter RESULT [space] RAJ10 [space] ROLL NUMBER.
Step 3: Text 56263 or 5676750.
Step 4: Your registered mobile number will receive the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026.
RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Online
Step 1: Visit rajasthan.gov.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the official websites.
Step 2: Select the link for the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026.
Step 3: Enter the necessary information, including your roll number.
Step 4: The 2026 tenth-grade results will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download a copy and store it for later use.
RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 via DigiLocker
Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website.
Step 2: Log in or, if you haven't already, make an account.
Step 3: Enter the necessary personal information.
Step 4: Select Rajasthan's Board of Secondary Education.
Step 5: Choose the 2026 Class 10 Result.
Step 6: Enter your login information to view the outcome.
Step 7: The screen will show the outcome.