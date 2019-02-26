Pulwama Attack: Put pressure on Pakistan but keep dialogue route open

The article was originally published on July 2019. It has been republished in the wake of the first anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack.

Ten days after the Pulwama attack by the suicide bomber leading to the death of more than forty CRPF personnel, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan issued a statement on Sunday urging the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give peace a chance assuring that he would act immediately if India gives actionable intelligence on the attack. Imran earlier made such an offer but this time, his appeal was in response to the speech made by Narendra Modi on Saturday challenging him to stand true to his words and act against the terror outfits.