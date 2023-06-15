National Report: Over 50% Elderly Women Say Abuse Prevalent In India

Photo: Pexels

In observance of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Thursday, a national report titled ‘Women & Ageing: Invisible or Empowered?’ was released at the Marathi Patrakar Sangh by HelpAge India.

According to the NGO, over 50% elderly women in India consider elder abuse to be prevalent in the country. The findings were categorised into elder abuse and discrimination, economic condition, social and digital inclusion, safe and security, and redressal mechanisms among others. The study was conducted in 20 states, two union territories, and five metro cities.

Prevalent abuse statistics

Percentages of prevalent abuse was more in Maharashtra (23%) and Mumbai (14%), than the national average (16%). However, HelpAge emphasized that what is considered prevalent gives a more accurate picture, as many cases of abuse go unreported. “In India, 52% older women consider elder abuse to be prevalent in India, in Maharashtra 63% and Mumbai 57%,” said Valerian Pais, joint director-programmer Maharashtra and Goa.

The majority of abuse cases were perpetrated by sons, followed by relatives and daughters-in-law. Physical abuse (50%), disrespect (46%) and emotional/ psychological abuse (40%) were found to be the common forms of abuse with instances of burn injuries or ill-treatment after property was handed over. “Elderly persons have desisted from talking about abuse for fear of retaliation,” said Pais.

The report also revealed that 66% of elderly women do not have assets, 74% are unemployed, 75% have no savings, 48% have at least one chronic condition, 64% have faced social discrimination due to their marital status, 43% fear being harmed, and 60% have never used digital devices to communicate or access services.

Need to raise awareness through campaigns

Speakers at the conference emphasised the need to raise awareness through campaigns, strengthen and implement existing laws, and improve redressal mechanisms to ensure that the elderly live a decent life. “Despite there being a law, due to low awareness, rights are not known to the elderly. They are not versed in the digital world so they also are more vulnerable to problems. But if they want money, they can ask their children. They can even ask to return their property by approaching the collector office if need be,” said former Mumbai Mayor Nirmala Samant Prabhavalkar.

Utkarsha Rupawate, a member of Maharashtra State Commission for Women, highlighted the importance of elderly people and said, “Elderly are the wealth of our culture. It is because of them that we learn so many things.”

Sample size of elderly women respondents 7911

Age of respondents 60-90 years

Survey conducted in 20 states, 2 UTs, 5 metros

81% live with families

54% unlettered (59% urban, 66% rural)

52 % elderly women consider abuse to be prevalent

16% elderly women faced abuse

Physical abuse (50%)

Disrespect (46%)

Emotional / psychological abuse (40%)

Main perpetrators

Sons (40%)

Other relatives (31%)

Daughters-in-law (27%)

Of those abused, only 16% reported it

Barriers and challenges in reporting abuse

18% fear retaliation or further abuse

16% have no awareness of available resources

13% think their concerns won’t be taken seriously

Awareness & Impact

56% lack awareness on redressal mechanisms

78% not aware of welfare schemes

15% aware of the Maintenance & Welfare of Parents & Senior Citizens Act

66% don’t own any assets

74% not employed

75% don’t have savings

53% don’t feel financially secure

79% dependent on children for finances

67% in caregiving roles

36% unable to manage their caretaking role

