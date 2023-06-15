National Report: Over 50% Elderly Women Say Abuse Prevalent In India

In observance of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Thursday, a national report titled ‘Women & Ageing: Invisible or Empowered?’ was released at the Marathi Patrakar Sangh by HelpAge India.
According to the NGO, over 50% elderly women in India consider elder abuse to be prevalent in the country. The findings were categorised into elder abuse and discrimination, economic condition, social and digital inclusion, safe and security, and redressal mechanisms among others. The study was conducted in 20 states, two union territories, and five metro cities.
Prevalent abuse statistics
Percentages of prevalent abuse was more in Maharashtra (23%) and Mumbai (14%), than the national average (16%). However, HelpAge emphasized that what is considered prevalent gives a more accurate picture, as many cases of abuse go unreported. “In India, 52% older women consider elder abuse to be prevalent in India, in Maharashtra 63% and Mumbai 57%,” said Valerian Pais, joint director-programmer Maharashtra and Goa.
The majority of abuse cases were perpetrated by sons, followed by relatives and daughters-in-law. Physical abuse (50%), disrespect (46%) and emotional/ psychological abuse (40%) were found to be the common forms of abuse with instances of burn injuries or ill-treatment after property was handed over. “Elderly persons have desisted from talking about abuse for fear of retaliation,” said Pais.
The report also revealed that 66% of elderly women do not have assets, 74% are unemployed, 75% have no savings, 48% have at least one chronic condition, 64% have faced social discrimination due to their marital status, 43% fear being harmed, and 60% have never used digital devices to communicate or access services.
Need to raise awareness through campaigns
Speakers at the conference emphasised the need to raise awareness through campaigns, strengthen and implement existing laws, and improve redressal mechanisms to ensure that the elderly live a decent life. “Despite there being a law, due to low awareness, rights are not known to the elderly. They are not versed in the digital world so they also are more vulnerable to problems. But if they want money, they can ask their children. They can even ask to return their property by approaching the collector office if need be,” said former Mumbai Mayor Nirmala Samant Prabhavalkar.
Utkarsha Rupawate, a member of Maharashtra State Commission for Women, highlighted the importance of elderly people and said, “Elderly are the wealth of our culture. It is because of them that we learn so many things.”
Box
Sample size of elderly women respondents 7911
Age of respondents 60-90 years
Survey conducted in 20 states, 2 UTs, 5 metros
81% live with families
54% unlettered (59% urban, 66% rural)
52 % elderly women consider abuse to be prevalent
16% elderly women faced abuse
Physical abuse (50%)
Disrespect (46%)
Emotional / psychological abuse (40%)
Main perpetrators
Sons (40%)
Other relatives (31%)
Daughters-in-law (27%)
Of those abused, only 16% reported it
Barriers and challenges in reporting abuse
18% fear retaliation or further abuse
16% have no awareness of available resources
13% think their concerns won’t be taken seriously
Awareness & Impact
56% lack awareness on redressal mechanisms
78% not aware of welfare schemes
15% aware of the Maintenance & Welfare of Parents & Senior Citizens Act
66% don’t own any assets
74% not employed
75% don’t have savings
53% don’t feel financially secure
79% dependent on children for finances
67% in caregiving roles
36% unable to manage their caretaking role
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)