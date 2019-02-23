Pulwama Attack: Next act should not be a bloody reprisal

The article was originally published on February 2019. It has been republished in the wake of the first anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack.

Not since the Dreyfus affair rocked France in the late 19th and early 20th centuries has a nation been plunged into such emotional turmoil by what Mamata Banerjee denounces as the Government’s attempt to “create a war-like hysteria” ahead of the elections. She might have added that war-mongering TV channels are also doing their utmost to keep up the tempo against Pakistan and – by implication – those in this country who can be accused of being soft on Pakistanis, terrorists and Kashmiri militants.