Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi following spike in COVID-19 cases: DDMA officials

New Delhi: A weekend curfew may be enforced in Delhi amid rising Covid cases, sources said today after a meeting on new restrictions.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority met to decide on new curbs in Delhi. The surge means new restrictions under the colour-coded Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Addressing a press conference after the DDMA meeting today, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed that buses and metro trains will again run at full seating capacity to avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stops.

"The DDMA has decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb COVID-19 surge. All government officials except for those engaged in essential services will work from home. 50 per cent workforce of private offices will work from home," he said.

With the positivity rate above 5 per cent for two straight days, Delhi faces "red alert" restrictions like a total curfew barring essential services, a shutdown of non-essential shops, malls and salons and more curbs on public transport, weddings and funerals.

This comes as Delhi is witnessing a Covid-19 resurgence triggered by the new highly-transmissible Omicron variant.

The national capital on Monday reported 4,099 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise after May 18, 2021 when the tally was 4,482, and one death.

The new cases have pushed up the infection tally to 14,58,220, while the toll is 25,110 now.

The COVID-19 infection rate has climbed to 6.46 per cent, highest in last seven months. According to the Delhi Health Department, the city had recorded 6.89 per cent positivity rate on May 18.

The capital has, so far, detected 351 Omicron cases, of which 57 have been discharged from the hospital.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 12:59 PM IST