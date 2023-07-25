Watch: Vehicles Submerged In Noida As Hindon River's Water Level Rises Amid Heavy Rains

After the water level in the Hindon river rose on Tuesday, hundreds of vehicles were submerged in the Ecotech 3 area of Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The entire vicinity near Ecotech 3 got flooded due to the rising water levels, according to news agency ANI. This situation occurred as continuous rainfall in northern India led to the inundation of several low-lying areas in Noida and Ghaziabad.

A few days prior, authorities had issued a flood alert and carried out evacuation operations in the low-lying regions of Noida and Greater Noida. On Sunday (July 23), the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration issued another flood warning for low-lying areas along the Hindon due to an increase in water discharge in the river, as per officials.

Additionally, the authorities assisted in the evacuation of approximately 200 residents from five villages and facilitated their relocation to various shelter homes.

"Around 200 people from five villages have been evacuated and shifted to shelter homes that have been set up by the administration to provide them accommodation, food and health care," Additional District Magistrate Atul Kumar told PTI.

According to PTI's report, on Monday, officials recovered the bodies of two boys who had gone missing after accidentally falling into the deep waters of the Hindon River. The boys were later identified as Adarsh (18) and Krish Mishra (16), both reported missing from Karhera village on Sunday.

It's worth noting that a significant number of residents in this village live in homes built on floodplains. After an extensive rescue operation, a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) successfully retrieved the bodies, as mentioned by Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Nipun Agarwal.

Despite the water levels receding compared to earlier, officials observed that floodwater continues to enter the village regularly. As part of their efforts, the NDRF team is currently engaged in pumping out standing water from other nearby villages like Ataur Nangla village.

