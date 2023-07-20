Noida Road Rage: Man Dragged On Car's Bonnet For 300 Mts, Video Goes Viral

On Wednesday, a video of a person being carried around on the bonnet of a Brezza car in Noida went viral on social media. | Twitter

On Wednesday, a video of a person being carried around on the bonnet of a Brezza car in Noida went viral on social media. The distasteful incident occurred in Garhi Chaukhandi located in Kotwali Phase-3 area. A fight broke off between the men after the Brezza car hit the victim's WagonR from behind. When the WagonR’s driver protested, he was dragged on the bonnet of the Breeza for about 300 metres. Police arrested the accused driver late last night and his Brezza has also been seized.

According to the police, the accused is identified as Arjun Yadav, a resident of Prithla village. The victim, Pravesh Kashyap, is a resident of Ghaziabad.

The incident

According to eyewitnesses, Pravesh Kashyap was travelling with his wife and child in a WagonR car near Garhi Chaukhandi when Arjun Yadav's Brezza hit the WagonR from behind. Pravesh's child, who was in the WagonR was reportedly hurt in the collision. That is when Pravesh got out and stood in front of the Brezza’s bonnet to protest.

As if indifferent to the protesting man, the Arjun hit Pravesh with his car and dragged him around for some time. The incident created panic on the spot and the road was blocked. The Brezza had other passengers also on board. Meanwhile, the onlookers captured the incident and now the video is going viral on social media.

Arjun’s car has been seized and a report to cancel the DL and RC has been sent to the concerned department. A case has been registered against him.

