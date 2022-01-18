Republic Day celebrations: Ban imposed on operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms in city

New Delhi: Operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including UAVs, paragliders and hot air balloons, over the national capital has been prohibited in the city from January 20 in view of Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

The order shall come into force from January 20 and remain in effect till February 15.

The order has been issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana in the wake of reports of the possibility of certain criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists posing a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations, it said.

According to the order, threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installation could be by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft among others.

The Delhi Police has prohibited flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft among others over the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi in view of the Republic Day function on January 26, and doing so shall be punishable, the order added.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 03:00 PM IST