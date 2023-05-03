 'PM is doing this...': Kejriwal slams Modi after ED 'mistakenly' names Sanjay Singh in liquor case chargesheet
The ED on Tuesday named AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha in its chargesheet but they aren't mentioned in it as the accused.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | ANI

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday hit out at the Enforcement Directorate and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the probe agency 'mistakenly named' Sanjay Singh in the chargesheet related to the Delhi liquor policy case.

The ED on Tuesday named AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha in its chargesheet but they aren't mentioned in it as the accused.

"Does anyone get named in a chargesheet by mistake? It is clear from this that the whole case is fake.

"Prime Minister is doing this just to defame the most honest party of the country and to stop the fastest growing party under dirty politics. It does not suit them," Kejriwal tweeted after Sanjay Singh claimed that ED wrote him a letter informing him that he was named by mistake.

'Singh's name in chargesheet not mistake but deliberate'

The Aam Aadmi Party Wednesday alleged the mention of its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's name in the Delhi excise policy case charge sheet by ED was a "deliberate attempt" to defame the party and its leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

ED sources said the name of the AAP leader appears four times in the charge sheet out of which one reference was wrong and typed inadvertently. They said the agency has moved a petition in the court to rectify the anomaly in the prosecution complaint (charge sheet).

"AAP MP Sanjay Singh had announced that he will file a criminal defamation case against two ED officials because they put his name in the charge sheet and later revealed to media that even Sanjay Singh is involved in this concocted scam," he said.

Bharadwaj accused the ED of scaring the opposition parties and claimed that they had "apologised to Sanjay Singh".

"This is the first time that the ED director had to apologise to someone. In a way, Centre had to apologise to Sanjay Singh and the AAP," he said. (With PTI inputs)

