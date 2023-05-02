Delhi Liquor Policy Case: AAP MP Raghav Chadha says reports of him being named as an accused by ED are 'false & malicious'

protest | File Photo

AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday refuted the reports about him being named as an accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in second supplementary chargesheet in the Delhi Liquor Policy case.

"Factually wrong reports": Chadha

"News articles/reportage stating that I have been named as an accused in a complaint filed by the enforcement directorate are factually wrong, incorrect and appears to be part of a malicious propaganda to harm my reputation and credibiltiy. I have not been named as an accused or even a suspect in any of the complaints filed by the enforcement directorate," Chadha said in a statement.

"There are no allegations whatsoever against me in the said complaints. It appears that in the complaint my name is mentioned as an attendee to some meeting though the basis of making such an allegation is not clear. I vehemently and unequivocally deny commission of any alleged offence in any manner, in relation to the said meeting or otherwise. I request the media and publication houses not to cause any incorrect reporting and clarify this issue, lest I will be constrained to take legal action," He added.

Reports said Chadha was named accused in the case

Earlier in the day, reports suggested that Chadha was named in ED's second supplementary chargesheet in the Delhi Liquor Policy case. According to the chargesheet, it was Manish Sisodia's PA C Arvind who had named him in his statement. However Chadha has not be named as an accused, reports said.

As per reprots, the chargesheet stated that a meeting was held between Raghav Chadha, Excise Commissioner of Punjab, Excise Officer and Vijay Nair at the then Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence. The chargesheet further states that Vijay Nair had arranged Zoom calls with Arun Pillari, Buchi Babu and Abhishek Boinapalli.

What does the chargesheet say?

According to the chargesheet, the excise policy was the brain child of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Kejriwal was also held meeting with Magunta Srinivasa Reddy.

K Kavita has also held serveral meeting with Vijay Nair after the formulation and implementation of the policy. It further stated that Nair had the support of Kejriwal and Sisodia for the illegal activities in formulation and implementation of the policy.