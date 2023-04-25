 Delhi Liquor Policy case: Manish Sisodia among four named in CBI's chargesheet
e-Paper Get App
HomeDelhiDelhi Liquor Policy case: Manish Sisodia among four named in CBI's chargesheet

Delhi Liquor Policy case: Manish Sisodia among four named in CBI's chargesheet

The CBI has also named businessman Amandeep Dhal, alleged middleman Arjun Pandey and Chartered Accountant Buchi Babu in its chargesheet.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 04:42 PM IST
article-image

The Cnetral Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday named Aam Aadmi Party minister Manish Sisodia in its supplementary chargesheet in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The central agency has also named businessman Amandeep Dhal, alleged middleman Arjun Pandey and Chartered Accountant Buchi Babu, along with the former Delhi deputy CM in its chargesheet.

More details to follow...

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Liquor Policy case: Manish Sisodia among four named in CBI's chargesheet

Delhi Liquor Policy case: Manish Sisodia among four named in CBI's chargesheet

Delhi: DU makes extra classes compulsory for students failing practical exams

Delhi: DU makes extra classes compulsory for students failing practical exams

Delhi: DU's Hindu college students protest as admin cuts down on cultural fest 'Mecca'

Delhi: DU's Hindu college students protest as admin cuts down on cultural fest 'Mecca'

BBC documentary row: Delhi HC seeks DU reply on student's plea against debarment

BBC documentary row: Delhi HC seeks DU reply on student's plea against debarment

Delhi: Five arrested for stealing electronic equipment from government schools

Delhi: Five arrested for stealing electronic equipment from government schools