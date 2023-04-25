Delhi Liquor Policy case: Manish Sisodia among four named in CBI's chargesheet

The Cnetral Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday named Aam Aadmi Party minister Manish Sisodia in its supplementary chargesheet in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The central agency has also named businessman Amandeep Dhal, alleged middleman Arjun Pandey and Chartered Accountant Buchi Babu, along with the former Delhi deputy CM in its chargesheet.

More details to follow...