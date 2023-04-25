 Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's wife Seema hospitalised
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFormer Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's wife Seema hospitalised

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's wife Seema hospitalised

Seema Sisodia sufferes from multiple sclerosis.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
Seema and Manish Sisodia | Twitter

On Tuesday, Seema Sisodia, wife of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was hospitalised to Apollo hospital. Seema Sisodia sufferes from multiple sclerosis.

Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia is still in judicial custody since his arrest of February 26 in the alleged Delhi Excise polcy scam.

This is breaking news, further details awaited

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's wife Seema hospitalised

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's wife Seema hospitalised

Former gangster & politician Anand Mohan released from Jail in Bihar, receives news while on parole...

Former gangster & politician Anand Mohan released from Jail in Bihar, receives news while on parole...

Sunderban Tiger Reserve to expand to intensify scientific tiger management in the landscape

Sunderban Tiger Reserve to expand to intensify scientific tiger management in the landscape

SC to continue hearing plea challenging K'taka govt's decision to scrap 4% OBC reservation for...

SC to continue hearing plea challenging K'taka govt's decision to scrap 4% OBC reservation for...

Who is Anand Mohan Singh? Bihar don whose prison release has shocked slain IAS officer’s wife

Who is Anand Mohan Singh? Bihar don whose prison release has shocked slain IAS officer’s wife