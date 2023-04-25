Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's wife Seema hospitalised

Seema and Manish Sisodia | Twitter

On Tuesday, Seema Sisodia, wife of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was hospitalised to Apollo hospital. Seema Sisodia sufferes from multiple sclerosis.

Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia is still in judicial custody since his arrest of February 26 in the alleged Delhi Excise polcy scam.

