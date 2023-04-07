Manish Sisodia writes letter from jail, attacking Modi: PM does not understand importance of education

Delhi Deputy CM and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia |

Manish Sisodia, the jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader, has addressed a letter to the people of India, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not understand the value of education.

The letter was posted by AAP chief and Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwa, on his Twitter handle, saying, "It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister is less educated." "(Narendra) Modi does not understand science... Modi ji does not understand the importance of education," Sisodia said in the letter, noting that 60,000 schools have been closed in the country in recent years.

The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26 in connection with suspected wrongdoing in the development and implementation of the now-cancelled Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.