 Manish Sisodia writes letter from jail, attacking Modi: PM does not understand importance of education
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaManish Sisodia writes letter from jail, attacking Modi: PM does not understand importance of education

Manish Sisodia writes letter from jail, attacking Modi: PM does not understand importance of education

The letter was posted by AAP chief and Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwa, on his Twitter handle, saying

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 10:29 AM IST
article-image
Delhi Deputy CM and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia |

Manish Sisodia, the jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader, has addressed a letter to the people of India, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not understand the value of education.

The letter was posted by AAP chief and Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwa, on his Twitter handle, saying, "It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister is less educated." "(Narendra) Modi does not understand science... Modi ji does not understand the importance of education," Sisodia said in the letter, noting that 60,000 schools have been closed in the country in recent years.

The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26 in connection with suspected wrongdoing in the development and implementation of the now-cancelled Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India logs 6,050 new COVID-19 cases; 13% higher than previous day

India logs 6,050 new COVID-19 cases; 13% higher than previous day

Manish Sisodia writes letter from jail, attacking Modi: PM does not understand importance of...

Manish Sisodia writes letter from jail, attacking Modi: PM does not understand importance of...

VIDEO: Swati Maliwal makes surprise visit to public toilet in Delhi, finds 50-litre acid in open,...

VIDEO: Swati Maliwal makes surprise visit to public toilet in Delhi, finds 50-litre acid in open,...

SSC Paper Leak Case: BJP chief Bandi Sanjay walks out of jail in Telangana; watch video

SSC Paper Leak Case: BJP chief Bandi Sanjay walks out of jail in Telangana; watch video

Parliament's Budget session ends on acrimonious note, Dhankar points to 'weaponising of politics'

Parliament's Budget session ends on acrimonious note, Dhankar points to 'weaponising of politics'