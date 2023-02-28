'No one can call me corrupt': Manish Sisodia writes in 3-page resignation letter from jail; Read Full Text

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday rubbished all allegations against him in his resignation letter to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Jailed ministers Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned from the Delhi cabinet after the Supreme Court refused to entertain the former's bail plea and asked him to move the High Court instead.

Sisodia will be in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation till March 4 after being arrested by the investigative agency on Sunday in a case related to the Delhi Liquor Policy scam.

Jain meanwhile, has been lodged in Tihar jail since May last year in a case of alleged money laundering.

'God knows these allegations are false'

"There are likely to be more cases against me... God knows these allegations are false.

"BJP fears Kejriwal's honest politics. No one in the world can call me corrupt," Sisodia wrote in his resignation letter which has been accepted by AAP convenor Kejriwal.

"No one can force me to be corrupt... India's freedom fighters are my source of strength. Fight for truth will give us political strength... the blessings of lakhs of Delhi government school children, their parents and teachers are with me," Sisodia further added.

Big blow to AAP

As deputy CM, Manish Sisodia holds 18 portfolios in the Delhi government, assuming Satyendra’s Jain’s portfolios too. The Delhi budget is round the corner and the absence of the finance minister will be felt.

Manish Sisodia's departments will be assigned to Kailash Gahlot and Raj Kumar Anand.