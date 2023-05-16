Delhi weather: Pollution level rise in national capital due to dust winds, visibility affected; IMD predicts light rain |

Delhi's air quality deteriorated on Tuesday after high levels of dust was witnessed in various areas of Delhi, NCR. The air quality of the region has dropped to 'moderate' category with AQI 134, stated SAFAR.

A report in India Today stated that dust-raising strong winds were prevalent over Delhi NCR since 6 am on Tuesday and that it has affected visibility at IGI airport. The visibility at the airport reduced by 1100 meters.

An increase of PM 10 levels across most stations in the region was reported, concurrently India Gate, Parparganj and Pusa recorded worst AQI, the report mentioned.

The data showed that Pusa had an AQI of 999 and the station near Major Dhyan Chand Stadium recorded an AQI of 999 as well.

Experts opine

The experts, quoted in the report, opined that the dust present over Delhi is due to cyclonic circulation which is prevailing over Rajasthan presently; the cyclonic circulation has led to dust storms and light rainfall over northern Rajasthan.

Impact of the same will be seen over Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and some parts of Punjab for the next three-four days, albeit in phases, experts said.

Delhi weather

The national capital has been reeling with intense heat for the last five days as the temperature hovered over 40 degrees Celcius in the region. Strong gusty winds have gripped the capital region since midnight, the report added.

On Moday, Delhi's temperature was recorded at 41.3 degrees Celcius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celcius.

The India Meterological Department (IMD) has forecasted light rain for the city on Tuesday and Wednesday.