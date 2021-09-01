Delhi: Swiggy delivery agent kills restaurant owner over delay in order

In a shocking incident on Tuesday, a delivery agent of online platform Swiggy allegedly shot dead the owner of a restaurant in Greater Noida near Delhi over delay in getting an order ready. In this matter, the police have registered a case and are also going through the CCTV footage from the area to track down the delivery agent.

According to NDTV report, the man who was killed owned a restaurant inside a residential complex called Mitra. Late on August 31, the Swiggy agent reached the restaurant to collect an order of chicken biryani and poori sabzi. While the biryani was ready on time, the delivery agent was told by a worker that the other order would take a little more time.

Following this an argument broke out between the two, following which the delivery agent allegedly verbally abused the restaurant employee.

This is when the owner of the restaurant, Sunil Agarwal, tried to intervene and end the argument. The delivery agent allegedly shot him in the head with the help of his friend.

The restaurant employee and other staff members rushed him to hospital where he was declared dead.

A local, Rajesh Nagar, who stays nearby the restaurant, said, "I was called (by the restaurant staff) to say their owner was shot. When I reached, he was still breathing. I first dialled 100 and then for an ambulance. But later, we took him to hospital in our vehicle."

Police officer Vishal Pandey said, "the delivery boy killed the restaurant owner because there was delay in getting the order ready."

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 03:24 PM IST