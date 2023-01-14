Delhi police find body chopped into three pieces at Bhalswa drain after tip from two arrested on terror charges

Delhi police on Saturday found an unidentified body chopped into three pieces in the northern part of the national capital after getting information from two men arrested on terror charges.

Delhi police arrested the two men - Jagjit Singh alias Jagga and Naushad - just a day before finding the body. The accused were apprehended from the Bhalswa Dairy area for allegedly having links with terrorist organisations and involvement in heinous crimes.

The information provided by the accused led the police to an empty plot in the Bhalswa area where they found the body.

"Delhi Police Special Cell recovered a dead body which was chopped into three pieces from Bhalswa drain (in North Delhi) after two suspects Naushad and Jagjit Singh (arrested under UAPA) told the police. The deceased is being identified," a cop said.

Suspected terrorists arrested ahead of Republic Day

"During the investigation, in pursuance of disclosure, both the accused led the police team to their rented accommodation at Shradhanand Colony in Bhalaswa Dairy area from where two hand grenades were recovered," Nalwa said.

She said, "Traces of human blood have also been found by the FSL team." The arrest was made ahead of the Republic Day celebration in the national capital. Three pistols and 22 live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused, police had said.

Jagga is suspected to have links with a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist, they had said, adding Naushad had been associated with terror outfit 'Harkat ul-Ansar'.

Jagga is a member of the notorious 'Bambiha' gang and has been getting instructions from anti-national elements based abroad. He is a parole jumper in a case of murder in Uttarakhand, police had said.