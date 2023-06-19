Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Rainy Morning, Temperatures Down To 29°C

Representative Image | FPJ

The Delhi-NCR region experienced an unexpected shift in weather on Monday as a much-needed downpour brought relief to the residents who had been battling a relentless heatwave. The refreshing rainfall not only rejuvenated the parched surroundings but also brought down temperatures in the area.

According to the regional weather department, the minimum temperature is projected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius, a significant drop from the scorching heat experienced in recent days. Similarly, the maximum temperature is expected to reach approximately 35 degrees Celsius, providing a more bearable climate for the locals.

#WATCH | Delhi witnesses a change in weather and receives rainfall this morning. Visuals from Kartavya Path. pic.twitter.com/nzqJoBcZvM — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

Severe winds to be witnessed across North India

The weather department also predicted that Delhi-NCR is likely to receive more rainfall in the next two hours. In several areas of Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, the IMD has forecast rain and severe winds. In the northern portions of Punjab and the western Himalayas, there may be sporadic rainfall accompanied by thunder.

The IMD said, "Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi (Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport), NCR ( Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul (Haryana) Bagpat, Khekra, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Shikarpur, Khurja, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli (U.P.) Bhiwari (Rajasthan).”

