Delhi Mayor Poll: In big victory for AAP, SC says nominated members can not vote

Delhi LG VK Saxena (L) and CM Arvind Kejriwal (R) | ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday held that the nominated members cannot vote in the elections of the mayor of Delhi municipal corporation and agreed to hear the matter further on Friday due to paucity of time.



Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain agreed on behalf of the Lt Governor Saxena to postpone the elections fixed on February 16 to a date after February 17.



A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud was hearing a petition filed by AAP leader Shelly Oberoi in relation to the election of Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).



"Nominated members cannot go for election. The Constitutional provision is very clear," CJI Chandrachud said.



Senior Advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the petitioner, said that Article 243R of the Constitution makes it very clear.



"Nominated members should not vote," the CJI said. ASG Sanjay Jain however said that there are some arguments on this. Senior Advocate Maninder Singh also said that it was an arguable issue.

