Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai attacks Centre over pollution crisis, says 'why are we not being called to discuss issue'

While chairing a meeting high-level meeting of departments concerned with regard to the latest directions issued by the Commission of Air Quality Management to contain air pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday launched an attack on the Centre and said that the govt has not yet called a meeting on the current pollution menace in the national capital.

Targetting the Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Rai slammed him for not calling a meeting on the current pollution menace in Delhi.

He added, "When will the union environment minister call us for a meeting? Why are we not being called to discuss the issue? The problem is not of farmers, the issue is of states and they need to work together. Diverting issues on farmers will not help. "

Attacking the BJP led Centre he also said "What fund are they talking about? We told them to make ground action plan instead of giving funds. " He said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) works on ground and the same makes the Bharatiya Janata Party restless.

Amid rising pollution levels, today, it was announced that construction will be banned in Delhi till November 21.

He said that construction was stopped in the national capital until November 17 as part of these measures. He added, "Today we had a meeting again and we have taken a further decision based on the direction by air quality commission."

It must be noted that all government employees have been directed to work from home. All vehicles, apart from those involved in essential services, have been barred from entering the capital. A ban has also been put on commuting in 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol cars.

The minister also said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, they had taken emergency measures to reduce pollution in Delhi.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 03:49 PM IST