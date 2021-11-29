e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Parliament passes bill to repeal three farm laws Thane: Dombivali resident tests COVID-19 positive after returning from South Africa; samples will be sent for genome sequencingCOVID-19: Canada confirms two cases of Omicron variantIndia reports 8,309 new COVID-19 cases, 236 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Delhi

Updated on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 02:26 PM IST

Delhi: Dengue cases cross 8,200 mark; more than 6,700 in Nov alone, claims civic body report

On November 17, the city had recorded a cumulative total of 5,277 dengue cases, making it the highest number of cases of vector-borne disease recorded in the national capital in a year since 2015.
PTI
Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) worker fumigates the area to prevent mosquito breeding as the Dengue cases are rising, in New Delhi on Wednesday.(10 Nov 2021) | ANI

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) worker fumigates the area to prevent mosquito breeding as the Dengue cases are rising, in New Delhi on Wednesday.(10 Nov 2021) | ANI

Advertisement

Dengue cases in Delhi this season has jumped to over 8,200, with more than 6,700 of those being recorded in November alone, according to a civic report released on Monday.

On November 17, the city had recorded a cumulative total of 5,277 dengue cases, making it the highest number of cases of the vector-borne disease recorded in the national capital in a year since 2015.

The number of cases had mounted 7,128 on November 22.

Nearly 1,148 fresh cased have been logged in the last one week, however, no fresh fatality due to dengue has been reported.

According to the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, a total of 8,276 dengue cases have been recorded this season till November 27.

In the previous years, the total dengue cases reported were -- 4431 (2016), 4726 (2017), 2798 (2018), 2036 (2019) and 1072 (2020), as per the report.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue, when the number of dengue cases reported has crossed 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.

ALSO READ

Delhi: Air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI at 370 Delhi: Air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI at 370

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 02:26 PM IST
Advertisement