Delhi: Demolition drive stopped in violence-hit Jahanghipuri after bulldozer razes down structures near mosque

New Delhi: The demolition drive of illegal structures in Delhi's Jahangirpuri was halted following a Supreme Court order today.

"Anti-encroachment drive has been stopped in Jahangirpuri area," said Special Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Delhi Police

A bulldozer today razed structures near the mosque in Delhi's Jahangirpuri that was at the centre of Saturday's communal clash.

The demolition process was briefly halted for a period of 15-20 minutes after the Supreme Court order but continued later on.

The demolition drive is being carried out by the municipal corporation against the alleged encroachers.

Bulldozers continued to raze structures in Delhi's Jahangirpuri despite a Supreme Court order to halt the anti-encroachment drive in the area days after it witnessed communal clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered to maintain status-quo on demolition drive conducted by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri.

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana has asked the Supreme Court registry to communicate the stay order on the Jahangirpuri demolitions to the NDMC and police authorities, after Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned that the demolition was going on despite the status quo order.

"They say the order is not communicated. Please communicate, ask secretary General", Dave told the CJI, adding that it would be too late otherwise.

The CJI agreed, replying: "Okay, communicate it through Secretary General or Registrar General immediately."

After the Supreme Court halted the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, Special Commissioner of Police Dependra Pathak said, "Let the civic agency take a decision... we're here to provide support and protection to the civic agency."



25 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence. Five of them have been charged under the National Security Act, which allows detention up to a year without any charge.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 01:03 PM IST