Delhi Cabinet Reshuffle: Atishi Gets Finance & Revenue Deparments as LG Approves AAP Govt's File

Delhi Education Minister Atishi.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has reportedly approved the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government's Cabinet reshuffle plan. AAP minister Atishi has been handed 11 departments, including finance and revenue.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP claimed on Thursday that the Cabinet reshuffle file was lying with Delhi LG Saxena for the past four days and the party even accused him of delaying the proceedings by not signing the documents.

But officials from the LG's office denied the allegation and said that the file was signed on Wednesday and sent to the AAP government.

Atishi, along with Saurabh Bharadwaj, was inducted into the cabinet in March following the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

Atishi had been holding the portfolios of power, education, art, culture and language, tourism, higher education, training and technical education and public relations.

The latest addition will raise the number of portfolios held by her to 11. Her cabinet colleague, Kailash Gahlot, currently holds charge of the Revenue and Finance departments.

There have been a number of shuffles in the ministerial posts in the last few months in the Delhi government. (With PTI inputs)