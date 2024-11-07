Delhi AQI Over 400; Air Quality Continues To Worsen Week After Diwali Festivities

Delhi AQI Ranks Over 400 Week After Diwali | PTI

New Delhi: Multiple locations in the national capital reported "severe" air quality on Thursday morning, while the city’s AQI stayed in the "very poor" range, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data at 7 am.



Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar were some of the neighborhoods in Delhi that recorded an AQI exceeding 400, as other regions hovered around this level. The AQI in the capital was noted at 352 at 4 pm on Wednesday, worsening to 366 at 7 am today.

#WATCH | Delhi: Toxic foam seen floating on the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj, as pollution level in the river remains high. pic.twitter.com/flOJEFdRt6 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2024

As the temperature started to drop in Delhi-NCR, the area's pollution problems took a turn for the worse. After Diwali, air pollution in Delhi-NCR spiked significantly, causing air quality in the capital and surrounding cities to exceed the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ classifications in multiple areas.



As per the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 366 as of 7:00 am today. An AQI is deemed "poor" when it ranges from '200 to 300,' "very poor" when it is between '301 and 400,' "severe" from '401 to 450,' and anything above 450 is classified as "severe plus." The Air Quality Index (AQI) has surpassed 400 in numerous areas of Delhi, indicating dangerous conditions for the inhabitants.

On Monday at approximately 7:00 AM, Anand Vihar noted an AQI of 425, Burari had 378, Chandni Chowk measured 304, ITO recorded 357, Lodhi Road was at 321, and IGI (T3) reported 356. All these regions indicated 'extremely low' air quality levels, presenting considerable health hazards.



On Monday, the Supreme Court inquired of the Delhi government why the prohibition on the use of firecrackers in the national capital to reduce air pollution was violated during Diwali festivities.

