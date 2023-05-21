Centre's ordinance on Delhi services insult to judiciary: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | Photo: PTI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday came in support of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that Centre's ordinance on services in the national capital was an insult to judiciary.

"The Delhi ordinance is an insult to the judiciary. This is the result of negative politics of BJP and also of democratic-injustice," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

"BJP knows that it will be defeated in all the seats of Delhi in the Lok Sabha elections, that is why it is already taking revenge from the public. This is murder of mandate in the name of ordinance," Yadav added.

The Centre promulgated the ordinance on Friday to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority empowered to transfer IAS and DANICS cadre officers and taking disciplinary proceedings against them.

The ordinance came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services, excluding those related to police, public order and land to the elected government in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at his house in Delhi and extended "complete support" to him in his power tussle with the Centre.

Kumar was accompanied by his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

What the ordinance states:

The National Capital Civil Service Authority will comprise the chief minister of the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi as its chairperson, with chief secretary and principal secretary, home, as the member secretary to the authority.

"Notwithstanding anything contained in any law for the time being in force, the National Capital Civil Service Authority shall have the responsibility to recommend the transfers and postings of all the Group 'A' officers and officers of DANICS serving in the affairs of the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi but not officers serving in connection with any subject matter," the ordinance read.