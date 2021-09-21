CBSE exempts exam fees for Class 10, 12 students who lost parents to COVID-19

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced exemption of examination fees, registration fees forall those Class 10th and 12th students who have lost parents due to COVID-19.

According to an official notification issued by the CBSE, the schools have to provide the details of such students “after verifying their genuineness” while submitting the list of candidates for board exams 2022 term-1 that is scheduled to be held in November-December.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the country adversely and keeping In view of its impact on students, CBSE, as a special measure for Academic Session 2021-22, has decided that neither the examination fees nor the registration fees will be charged by the Board from the student(s) who have lost both parents or surviving parent or legal guardian/adoptive parents due to COVID-19 pandemic,” CBSE said in an official statement.

CBSE commenced the process for submission of the list of candidates (LOC) for Class 10 and Class 12 board exam candidates on September 17. Schools can submit LOC of students for 2022 board exams, which will be held in two terms, through the e-Pariksha portal at cbse.gov.in.

This year, in a first, the CBSE will hold exams in two terms for the 2021-22 batch of Classes 10 and 12 students.

While Term 1 will be held between November and December 2021, Term 2 will be conducted between March and April 2022.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 09:06 PM IST