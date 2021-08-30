e-Paper Get App

Delhi

Updated on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 01:05 PM IST

Amid COVID-19, devotees not allowed to visit temples on Janmashtami in Delhi – see pics

ANI
| Photo Credit: ANI

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday announced that devotees will not be allowed to visit temples on Janmashtami, as per the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) guidelines.

The guidelines prohibit religious gatherings due to COVID-19.

RP Meena, DCP, South-East, Delhi Police speaking to ANI said," Devotees will not be permitted to visit temples on Janmashtami as DDMA guidelines prohibit religious gatherings." He further said, "We will urge people to celebrate it at their homes & not to gather at temples. Action will be taken against those violating guidelines."

Photo Credit: ANI

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 01:05 PM IST
