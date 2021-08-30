Amid COVID-19, devotees not allowed to visit temples on Janmashtami in Delhi – see pics

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday announced that devotees will not be allowed to visit temples on Janmashtami, as per the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) guidelines.

The guidelines prohibit religious gatherings due to COVID-19.

RP Meena, DCP, South-East, Delhi Police speaking to ANI said," Devotees will not be permitted to visit temples on Janmashtami as DDMA guidelines prohibit religious gatherings." He further said, "We will urge people to celebrate it at their homes & not to gather at temples. Action will be taken against those violating guidelines."

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 01:05 PM IST