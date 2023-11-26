 Navi Mumbai: With Links To Frauds In 26 States, Con Held From Nagpur
The accused was identified as Bharatlal Prajapati, who runs an aluminum fabrication shop

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 12:21 AM IST
article-image
Representational photo

A 47-year-old man, alleged to be involved in cyber frauds reported in 26 states, was arrested from Nagpur in connection with a ₹18 lakh scam registered in Navi Mumbai, said the cops from the Cyber police station, adding that ₹11 lakh has been frozen. The accused was identified as Bharatlal Prajapati, who runs an aluminum fabrication shop.

According to police, Prajapati used to send a message on the Telegram app, offered a part-time job to the targets and then induced them to give money on various pretexts. In the ₹18 lakh scam, the Cyber police traced him with the help of technical analysis of his account and phone number. In the meantime, the cops also asked the bank to freeze the funds. After zeroing on his location, a team led by Police Sub-Inspector Sachin Gidde arrested Prajapati from Nagpur and he confessed to his crimes during the interrogation. 

