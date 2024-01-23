FPJ Cyber Secure: Tardeo Man Loses ₹3.6 Lakh To Sextortion Scam Via OkCupid Online Dating App

A 31-year-old man from Tardeo became the latest victim of sextortion after downloading the OkCupid app for online dating.

The incident occurred on the night of January 20, when the complainant, Ajit (name changed), downloaded the app and was looking for matches. When his profile matched with a woman named Harshita Jain, they started talking and exchanged their contact numbers, shifting their conversation to WhatsApp, said Ajit in his statement to the police.

Details of scam

While chatting, Jain video-called Ajit out of the blue, and appeared naked on the screen. Confused and scared, Ajit said he immediately disconnected and blocked her number. Jain, using another phone, requested him to unblock her as she wanted to talk more.

They resumed their video call where she demanded him to remove his clothes and after some time they disconnected the call. Some time later, Ajit received several photos and videos on his WhatsApp from Jain, where he was naked. She allegedly threatened him about sending these media files to Ajit’s friends and relatives, and kept blackmailing him about uploading the videos on social networking sites. She then demanded Rs5.1 lakh money to delete the photos and videos.

The complaint paid Rs3.6 lakh before running out of money. He never heard anything from them and later on Monday afternoon approached the Tardeo police and registered an offence against an unknown person.