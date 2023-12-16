FPJ Cyber Secure: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Man From Gujarat For Cheating Man Of ₹20.61 Lakh In Online Task Fraud

FPJ Cyber Secure: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Man From Gujarat For Cheating Man Of Rs 20.61 lakh In Online Task Fraud | FPJ Cyber Secure

Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a 40-year-old man from Gujarat. The arrested accused is associated with a cyber fraud gang. Some of the money taken by cyber fraud was transferred to his bank account.

Details of the fraud

According to information received from the West Region Cyber Cell, the 25-year-old complainant works as a manager in a corporate company. In July, he received a message on WhatsApp asking him to rate the product of an e-commerce company on social media and receive money in return.

The complainant initially received some money for giving ratings, and then he was asked to take up paid tasks. The complainant had paid a total of Rs 20.61 lakh to undertake the tasks.

The accused had created a virtual account for the complainant in which his earnings were said to be Rs 24 lakh. When the complainant wanted to withdraw this money, he was asked to pay the amount. When asked to pay more money, the complainant felt that he had been cheated.

Police arrests Patel from Gujarat

The matter was reported to the West Region Cyber Cell, and an investigation was started. The investigating cyber cell found that the money from the bank account in which the complainant had deposited the money was transferred to other bank accounts. One of those bank accounts belonged to Mayur Kumar Patel (40).

Police arrested Patel from Gujarat based on location. During interrogation, Patel revealed that the main accused in this case had given him a 20 percent commission.

FPJ Cyber Secure |