FPJ Cyber Secure: Businessman Loses ₹1.56 Crore In Forex Trading Scam On Instagram | FPJ Cyber Secure

Cyber fraudsters defrauded a businessman of Rs 1.56 crore by luring him with the promise of earning 15 to 20 percent by investing in foreign exchange trading.

Details of fraud

According to information received from Dongri Police, complainant Sanjeev Triloknath Gupta (53) met an unknown person on Instagram, and he asked him to trade in foreign exchange. That unknown person lured Gupta, assuring him that he would get a 15 to 20 percent profit from whatever money he invested.

Gupta believed the unknown person and initially deposited Rs 1 lakh in the bank account mentioned by him. A police officer said that the accused made Gupta invest a total of Rs 1.56 crore in 9 to 10 transactions, luring him with benefits.

In the complaint received by the police, it has been stated that the accused had given the WhatsApp number of a girl who was a guide to Gupta for investing money. When Gupta invested so much money and did not receive any benefit, he wanted to take the money back, but the accused did not respond to him.

Case registered with Dongri Police

When Gupta realized that he had been cheated, he complained about it at Dongri police station. Gupta runs a transport business and has his office in Dongri police limits. From September to November, the accused got Gupta to deposit money in different bank accounts in the name of investment.

A police officer said that, based on Gupta's complaint, the police have registered an FIR against an unknown person under sections 419, 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, and various sections of the IT Act and are investigating.