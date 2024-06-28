Rajasthan University Student Allegedly Drowns During Swimming Class; Investigation Underway

Two 13-Year-Old Girls Drown In Trimbakeshwar's Bilva Tirtha Lake While Washing Clothes | Representative image

In a shocking incident, a student from Rajasthan allegedly died due to drowning in a swimming pool. This incident reportedly happened on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

The student was identified as Vikas Yadav. The 21-year-old was a postgraduate student at Rajasthan University who fell victim to this incident. Yadav was taking swimming classes on Thursday in the university's pool. He had reportedly joined the evening batch, as stated by the news agency PTI.

During the swimming practice in the evening, he allegedly drowned, police investigating the case told PTI. They also stated that some of his friends tried to save him but failed to do so.

Soon after the incident, the student's body was sent to the postmortem, which will be conducted on Friday, June 28, 2024. The matter is currently being investigated by the police.

The student originally hailed from the district of Neem ka Thana of the state (Rajasthan). He lived in a hostel, as reported by PTI. More details on the case are awaited.