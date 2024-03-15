Mumbai News: 5 Injured In Knife Attack In Saki Naka; Accused Stabs Himself To Avoid Arrest |

Mumbai: An incident of stabbing has come to light from Mumbai's Saki Naka where five people were stabbed by a man in a possibly unprovoked knife attack. The chaos erupted on Thursday night at 9:45 pm when five individuals fell victim to a knife attack in the Jarimari area.

Details On The Injured Ones

Among the injured were Siddhesh Prakash Ghorpade (23), Rajesh Tangaraj Chettiyar (28), Tangaraj Chettiyar (58), Laxmi Chettiyar (52) and Vikki (30). The condition of Laxmi Chettiyar is reported to be critical and she has been admitted to Sion Hospital. The injured individuals are all residents of the Ambedkar Nagar area in Jarimari.

Accused Identified, Injured Himself As Well

The assailant, identified as Inquilab Khan (50), who injured five people with a knife, got himself admitted to the Rajawadi Hospital after stabbing himself with the same weapon. Khan is reportedly facing multiple charges, including drug-related offences.

Families Of Injured Ones Demand Arrest

The incident caused a commotion at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar and the Sakinaka Police Station, with the victims' relatives demanding the arrest of the assailant. Eventually, the police removed the suspect from Rajawadi Hospital and transferred him to another location.

The police then arrested the accused and a case was filed against him under section 307 of the IPC for attempt to murder. An investigation is underway in the matter.