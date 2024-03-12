Mumbai Crime: Mother Strangulates Daughter To Death Over Love Affair In Bandra

Mother Strangulates Daughter To Death Over Love Affair In Bandra |

Mumbai: A 40-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her 19-year-old daughter following an argument over the latter’s relationship in Kherwadi, Bandra East on March 11. The accused Tina Bagade, 40, opposed her daughter Bhumika Bagade’s romantic involvement with a boy Rohit. The disagreement escalated, leading Tina to kill her daughter.

Bhumika went out to meet Rohit on Sunday, and upon her return, her mother scolded her for the relationship. The argument between mother and daughter intensified, resulting in Bhumika biting her mother’s right hand’s index finger, causing it to break and separate. In response, Tina strangled Bhumika’s neck, leading to her death.

To conceal the murder, Tina pretended that Bhumika had epilepsy and admitted her to DN Desai Hospital, Santacruz, East. However, the post-mortem report revealed strangulation as the cause of death, with visible injury marks on her neck.

The Nirmal Nagar police filed a case against Tina under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence of the offence) and subsequently arrested the mother.