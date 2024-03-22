MP: Illicit Liquor Worth Rs 7.1L Seized, 3 Arrested In Morena

Illicit Liquor Worth Rs 7.1L Seized, 3 Arrested In Morena |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the ongoing search campaigns for the Lok Sabha elections, Morena police arrested three suspects with 30 crates of liquor worth Rs 7.1 lakh on Friday.

According to the information received, the police in Morena district are conducting a checking campaign at various locations in preparation for the Lok Sabha elections. During one such operation, the police apprehended three suspects along with a Bolero vehicle, which was found to contain 30 crates of illicit liquor. The total value of the seized alcohol is estimated to be ₹7.1 lakh.

The police received a tip-off that a Bolero vehicle, containing illegal alcohol, was parked near the government school close to Bharra. Acting on the information, the Station Officer, Shashi Kumar, dispatched his team to the reported location. Upon arrival, they spotted the Bolero and upon seeing the police, the individuals associated with the vehicle attempted to flee. However, the police managed to surround them and apprehended the suspects along with the Bolero.

Upon searching the vehicle, the police discovered 30 crates of illicit liquor, valued at ₹7.1 lakh. Additionally, the three suspects were arrested and subsequently sent to jail.