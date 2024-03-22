Bhopal Power Cut March 23: Power To Remain Disrupted In Adampur, Diksha Nagar, Bagsewaniya & More; Check Full Schedule

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Electricity Board has announced scheduled power cuts in various parts of the city on March 23, 2024, for essential maintenance work.
Here's a breakdown of the affected areas and timings:
Area Adampur, Chhavni , JK Resort and nearby areas
Time 10:00 am to 04:00 pm
Area Siddharth Nagar, Ravidas Nagar, Shanti Nagar, ,Bhawani Nagar and vicinity
Time 11:00 am to 01:00 pm
Area Green Vellay, Vidhya Sagar, Star Avenue, Ajay Height and nearby areas
Time 09:00 am to 06:00 pm
Area Diksha Nagar, Amrit Homes, Gulabi Nagar and neighboring areas
Time 10:00 am to 04:00 pm
Area Utsav Parisar, Bagsewaniya, Laxmi Parisar, Jatkhedi, Adiparisar, Shankracharya Nagar and neighboring regions
Time 10:30 am to 02:30 pm
Area Blair Colony, Lake Perl Spring, Rishivilla Colony and vicinity
Time 10:00 am to 02:00 pm
Area Kumhapura and nearby areas
Time 11:00 am to 03:00 pm
Area Maksi, Chhan, and nearest area
Time 10:00 am to 04:00 pm
Area Vineet Kunj, Sai Steel, Custom colony and vicinity
Time 12:00 noon to 02:00 pm
Area Sewage pump house and nearest area
Time 11:00 am to 03:00 pm
Residents are urged to cooperate with authorities and plan their daily activities accordingly to minimise inconvenience during the specified time slots.