Madhya Pradesh: Notorious Criminal Arrested For Robbing Elderly Woman In Gwalior; Stolen Gold Chain & Scooter Recovered

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Sirol police station in the Gwalior district has successfully arrested a criminal who robbed an elderly woman. The stolen items, including a gold chain and a scooter, have been seized from the arrested suspect. The accused has a history of involvement in numerous serious cases.

The incident occurred on February 5, when 70-year-old Munni Devi, a resident of the Sirol police station area, was lured by a young man named Vinod Tiwari, residing in her neighbourhood in the Mira Nagar area. Under the pretext of an invitation, Tiwari took the woman to a hotel on the Sirol Highway. Once there, he robbed her by forcefully taking her gold ring and gold chain after threatening her, and then fled the scene.

Taking swift action, the Superintendent of Police ordered the immediate arrest of the suspect. After reviewing CCTV footage in the vicinity, a suspicious black scooter was identified. The police intercepted the scooter near Hotel Downtown and arrested the accused, who later confessed to the robbery, citing an urgent need for money as the motive.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had a criminal history, with half a dozen cases of robbery, attempted murder, and assault registered against him in City Kotwali and Bamor police stations of Morena district. Further efforts are underway to determine the motive behind the recent robbery through continued interrogation of the accused.