Indore: NCB Arrests Two Members Of Interstate Gang With Ganja Worth ₹1.05 Crore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested two members of an interstate gang indulging in drug supply and recovered about 655 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 1.05 crore being carried in a truck in Sagar district from them on Friday. It was a three-day NCB operation that busted the drug trafficking network.

According to Ritesh Ranjan, zonal director of NCB Indore, the NCB team carried out an operation against the drugs suppliers from March 6 and March 8. The officials received information about the truck carrying drugs and caught the truck near Sourai village in Banda in Sagar district in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

During a search, about 655 kilograms of ganja was recovered from the truck and two persons were also arrested by the NCB officials. Preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment of ganja was sourced from Sonepur in Odisha and was destined for Sagar. It was the fourth major seizure by the NCB this year. During the first three months of the year, NCB Indore seized about 2,750 kilograms of ganja valued at about Rs 4.5 crore.

The accused are being questioned and information about other people indulged in drug supply is also being gathered by the NCB officials.