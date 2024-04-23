Indore: Man Stabs 5-Month Pregnant Wife To Death Over Money Dispute

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly stabbed his five-month pregnant wife to death in front of his five-year-old daughter after a dispute over money in Chandan Nagar police station circle on Monday evening. The deceased was identified as Sardha Bai Rathore (38), a resident of Sahyog Nagar.

The incident occurred in Sahyog Nagar around 5 pm. The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition where she succumbed to her injuries. Initially, the husband misled the police. Later, when his daughter told the entire truth, his lie could not stand long.

DCP zone 4 Rishikesh Meena said the police received information from hospital that a woman succumbed to her injuries which she sustained from stabbing. The deceased had three daughters, of them, the youngest one told police that her father Umesh Rathore, who is a driver at a building material shop, had stabbed her mother after assaulting and hitting her against the wall.

The daughters told police that their father was arguing with their mother over a money-related dispute. The accused had given some money to his wife, which he wanted to retrieve but the woman did not comply, leading to the dispute. The accused was detained and interrogated. The police sent the body for autopsy.