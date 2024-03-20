Indore: Man Hangs Self Over Domestic Rift

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man committed suicide by hanging at his place in Rau police station area on Monday. The kin alleged that he took the extreme step after a dispute with his wife. The deceased was identified as Rajendra Vishwakarma, a resident of Sagar. The deceased cousin Kapil stated that Rajendra had a dispute with his wife for a couple of months. Due to which, he began to live separately in Ratlam from two months. Rajendra returned to his wife’s place in Rau on Monday and hanged himself.

In another incident, a 26-year-old man committed suicide by hanging at his place in Kanadiya police station area on Monday. It is believed that he took the extreme step due to domestic dispute. The deceased was identified as Vikram, resident of Bicholi Mardana. He was a canteen in-charge. The deceased family members stated that Vikram had married last year and his wife began to live at her mother’s place. He was alone at his place when his landlord found him hanging.

Cops’ prompt action foils suicide bid

Vijay Nagar police’s alertness saved the life of a man who was about to hang himself at a hotel on Tuesday. The man was taking the extreme step as he was mentally distressed after his wife filed a complaint against him of dowry and domestic dispute.

One Abhiraj Singh, a resident of Sheetal Nagar, informed Vijay Nagar police that his friend's elder brother was staying in a city hotel. Due to some trouble, he was attempting suicide by hanging himself, videos of which he had sent to his brother, who currently resides in Bhopal.

Taking the matter seriously, Vijay Nagar police extracted technical information from the victim’s mobile phone and got his location at Sudipti Hotel in Bhagyashree Colony.

The police reached the spot and found a man in the room attempting suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. Police stopped him and had a conversation, during which he revealed that he had a love marriage with a girl from Hoshangabad who was studying in his college. However, disputes arose shortly after marriage and they began to live separately. His wife had also filed a case of dowry harassment against him. He was about to hang himself to get rid of troubles. The police conducted a counselling session for the victim.