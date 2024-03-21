Disturbing VIDEO: Married Man Kills Girlfriend By Slitting Her throat 10 Times In 20 seconds In Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Married Man Kills Girlfriend By Slitting Her throat 10 Times In 20 seconds In Rajasthan's Bharatpur | Twitter

Bharatpur: In a horrific incident, a married man killed his alleged girlfriend brutally by cutting her throat with a sharp weapon in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. The accused is said to have married around 13 years ago and has six children. Among them are 5 daughter and one son.

The accused was caught on camera when the police rached the spot and took the accused into custody. The dead body of the woman is seen lying in a pool of blood and the accused is seen lying on the same bed next to the deceased.

Disturbing Video. Viewer's Discretion Advised

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About The Victim And The Accused

The incident occurred in the Patpara locality near the Collector's office in Bharatpur on Wednesday (March 20). The accused has been identified as Sonu Sharma (31), a resident of Naunera village in Deeg district, and claims to be working as a medical representative for a pharmaceutical company. The deceased woman has been identified as Poonam Sharma (21) and is a resident of Sahayog Nagar in Bharatpur city.

There are reports that the accused brought the woman to the room at around 10AM and committed the crime at around 2PM in the afternoon. An argument erupted between them over their love affair after which the accused mercilessly killed the woman by slashing her throat with a knife. It can be seen in the video that the police arrived at the spot and took the accused in their custody.

Police Takes Accused Into Custody

The accused did not fled the spot after killing the woman. It can also be seen in the video that a knife is lying on the floor and the police have found two knives which is used to chop vegetables and a toy gun from the spot. The police took the dead body of the woman into their custody and sent the dead body for post-mortem.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter. The room was covered in blood when the police reached the spot and the dead body of the woman was lying in a pool of blood. The post-mortem report revealed that the accused cut the woman's neck around ten times in just 20 seconds. He was so angry that he almost separated the head of the woman from her body.

Motive Behind The Murder

He completely severed the wind pipe and the food pipe. The accused stated that he met Poonam Sharma two years ago at a wedding ceremony. Since then, there has been a love affair between them. The accused also claimed that he has spent around two to two and half lakh rupees on Poonam. He also said that recently he gave Rs 50,000 to Poonam on her brother's wedding.

He also claimed that Poonam started talking to another man who hailed from Haryana. He also said that Poonam was in a love affair with the other person, after which he asked her to get rid of him and stop talking to him, to which Poonam denied. He further said that he brought Poonam to the room to explain, but she was not ready to listen. He said that he lost his temper and attacked her, after which she died.