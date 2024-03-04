Bhopal: Miscreants Create Ruckus, Vandalise Cars At Univ’s Function In Ratibad

Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A band of miscreants created a ruckus on the premises of a private university during an annual function on Sunday night. The miscreants also assaulted several students of the university, the police said on Monday. The police added that three persons have been booked in connection with the incident.

As per Ratibad police, the annual function was ongoing in full swing at a private university located in Ratibad on Sunday when the three accused barged into the premises. The three men, identified as Yasin Malik, Altamash and their accomplice went inside the venue without invitation. When a student, Raghvendra Pratap Singh, asked them to leave, but the trio misbehaved with him and assaulted him. Raghvendra joined forces with his classmates and thrashed Yasmin and his accomplices. Varsity workers intervened and called the police. Counter FIRs were registered in connection with the case. No arrests have, however, been made in the case so far. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media, in which the two groups are seen clashing with each other. According to the police, Yasin is a listed criminal and has several cases of assault registered against him.