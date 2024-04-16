Bhopal: Daughters-In-Law, Son Beat 65-Yr-Old Woman To Death, 3 Held

Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two daughters-in laws allegedly beat their 65-year-old mother-in-law to death with the help of other family members in Gwalior district, police said on Tuesday. A purported video of the incident has also surfaced on social media.

After a probe, the police on Monday arrested three persons in connection with the incident that occurred last month, and a search has been launched for the others involved in the crime, the police said. Additional Superintendent of Police Niranjan Sharma said Munni Devi (65) was allegedly beaten up by her daughters-in-law Savitri and Chanda and her elder son Dharmendra with sticks and stones on March 7.

The woman succumbed to injuries on March 9, he said. Investigations revealed that five other family members had also helped the accused, the official said. The police had initially registered a case of assault but added Sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC to the case and arrested Savitri and two others, he said, adding that the other family members were on the run.