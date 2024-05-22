2 Held For Stealing Goods Worth ₹20L From Retired Navy Officer’s House

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested in connection with the theft at the house of a security officer of a company in the Lasudia area and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 20 lakh from them, police said on Tuesday. The accused are fond of making reels on social media and they wanted to live a good lifestyle to show their influence among girls.

ACP (Vijay Nagar) Krishan Lalchandani informed media persons that the theft occurred at the house of Mohit Singh Parihar, a resident of Scheme Number 114 between May 6 and May 12. Parihar is a retired Navy officer and is employed with a company as a security officer in the city. He along with his family members had gone to Jabalpur to celebrate his birthday when thieves entered his house after breaking open the lock and managed to flee with valuables worth Rs 20 lakh from there.

He reached home on May 12 and reported the matter to the police. Some police teams were constituted to identify the accused. Two accused named Sunny and Diwakar were arrested by the police. They allegedly confessed their crime and allegedly informed the police that they were roaming in the area and after finding the lock at the complainant’s house, they entered the house and managed to flee with valuables worth lakhs of rupees from there.

Lalchandani further said that the accused are fond of making reels on social media. They allegedly informed the police that they also wanted to show their influence among the girls and the people of their area. To live a good lifestyle, they committed theft. Police got to know about two other theft incidents committed by the accused. Entire stolen goods were recovered from them.

Police said that the accused had also stolen premium liquor from the house of Parihar. An expensive sports bike was also recovered from them. They used to ride bikes to show their influence among the people.