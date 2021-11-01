WR observes Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

In commemoration of the birth anniversary of Iron Man of India - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Western Railway observed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. On this occasion, Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway offered floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and administered the Rashtiya Ekta Diwas Pledge to the officers & staff at the WR Headquarter lawns, Churchgate.

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, GM Kansal paid respects to Sardar Patel & said that the nation will always be grateful to him for his immense contribution towards the integration of the country. On the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, GM stated that we should inculcate the principles of Unity, Security to the Nation & Integrity in our daily lives to keep our country united, safe and developed. Speaking about Unity, GM mentioned that as propounded in the Tenants of Philosophy, we should always strive for Samajik Samarsatha, i.e communal harmony amongst all, irrespective of our religion, caste & creed. He further stated that as railwaymen, we should take an oath to serve our country by giving our best & 100% dedication while performing our duties, irrespective of our post & grade. This will be our true & worthy contribution towards the Security of the Nation. Integrity is another important value which should be imbibed in our daily working. GM Kansal exhorted all railwaymen to implement these ideologies in the daily work routine and also inspire others including our near & dear ones to follow the same.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 05:48 PM IST